My Hero Academia Preview Hints at Shigaraki's Rampage: Watch

My Hero Academia's sixth season hasn't held anything back when it comes to the heated battles taking place as a part of the Paranormal Liberation War, as the villainous forces have been taken by surprise and lost a major ally as a result. With the heroes gaining the upper hand thanks in part to Hawks' undercover intel, the worst-case scenario for UA Academy has taken place as Shigaraki has awoken and the experiments performed on him by Dr. Garaki have made him far more powerful than ever before.

The new preview certainly hints at the idea that Shigaraki is going to shake things up, with the power of All For One being transferred to the young villain whose decaying Quirk was already a power that could wipe away numerous opponents in a single sweep. The fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation saw Shigaraki and the League of Villains gain some serious strength not just by further mastering their Quirks, but also by taking over the Meta Liberation Army, its resources, and its vast membership numbers. Though Shigaraki was woken up before the full effects of Dr. Garaki's experiments have taken hold, it seems that at the very least, seventy-five percent of the process has been completed, which might be more than enough to turn the tides of battle.

My Villain Academia Continues

Toho Animation took the opportunity to share a quick preview for the fifth episode of My Hero Academia's sixth season, which shows us a fully woken Shigaraki following Mirko and Present Mic's attack on his chamber and is sure to crank up the war to a brand new level:

While the War Arc continues in the anime adaptation, the Final Arc is playing out in My Hero Academia's manga, which sees the heroes fighting against All For One, Shigaraki, and the countless villains threatening Hero Society for what might be the final time. The anime adaptation hasn't made clear just how many seasons, and/or movies, the Shonen franchise will have while playing catch-up with the manga, though we would imagine that Studio BONES will have their hands full translating the wild battles that have taken place.

Do you think Shigaraki will tip the scales for the latest animated war? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.