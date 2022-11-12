My Hero Academia Spells Trouble For Midnight

My Hero Academia's sixth season has amplified the Paranormal Liberation War by magnitudes since the heroes' assault first began, and with Shigaraki waking up with a good portion of All For One's Quirk now at his disposal, the crime fighters are now playing defense. While Shigaraki and the new "Near High-End Nomu' are keeping many heroes' hands full, Midnight and several young heroes in Class 1-A are dealing with a very big problem in the form of Gigantomachia's rampage.

Midnight has been a valuable teacher to Class 1-A throughout their short careers at UA Academy, helping them master their Quirks while giving the students pivotal information when it came to how they can fight against the wave of evil threatening Hero Society. Unfortunately, during this latest clash between good and evil, Midnight finds herself on the receiving end of an attack from the young members of the League of Villains, who are riding on the back of the larger-than-life threat known as Gigantomachia. With the rampaging behemoth desperately attempting to re-unite with Shigaraki, the man he now calls master, Midnight's plan of putting him to sleep using her Quirk has run into a serious speed bump, as villains begin to amass on the UA teacher who has taken some nasty injuries.

Midnight Hero Academia

As the evil-doers approach Midnight, the top crime fighter calls upon Creati and her fellow students in both Class 1-A and Class 1-B to give it their all in taking down Gigantomachia. In the universe of UA, the use of anesthetics appears to be illegal when it comes to hurling them at villains apparently, but Midnight confirms that Creati will need to create some capsules in order for the UA students to have a shot at slowing down the major villains' rampage.

So far, during this latest season, we've seen the demise of the villainous Twice, along with a number of top heroes such as Crust and X-Less being turned to dust thanks to Shigaraki's awakening. Rest assured, these casualties are only the beginning and things aren't looking great for Midnight following this latest episode's events.

Do you think Midnight can survive the villainous assault that is coming her way?