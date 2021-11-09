Is My Hero Academia Setting Up for a World War?

Is My Hero Academia headed for World War? That’s certainly one of the big questions that fans are asking after reading the latest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga! If you haven’t been keeping up, the latest manga arc has taken a break from Izuku Midoriya and his U.A. classmates to chronicle one of the most pivotal battles in the series (so far). The hybrid of All For One and Tomura Shigaraki has awakened from the power-boosting treatment and is in a fierce battle with America’s no. 1 pro hero – a battle that may have world-spanning consequences!

WARNING: My Hero Academia Manga 332 SPOILERS Follow

The top pro heor in America is Star and Stripe, a bruiser of a woman who was inspired by All Might’s example. Star and Stripe’s power is “New Order,” a quirk that allows her to re-write the rules of reality for anything touches – god-like power that AFO Shigaraki wants to have in his arsenal!

The resulting battle between Star and Stripe and AFO Shigaraki has been the most intense we’ve seen in My Hero Academia so far. The powerful quirks at work are everything that Dr. Garaki warned of with his Quirk Singularity prediction. But the climax of the battle may be the most dangerous thing of all…

Despite Star and Stripe and her team breaking out weapons and attacks that aren’t officially sanctioned by the US government, AFO Shigaraki manages to hold out, and the cliffhanger ending shows him penetrating Star and Stripe’s defenses to lay at hand over her face (which is is a major death flag, obviously).

The question is: what happens if AFO Shigaraki kills America’s no. 1 hero? It seems like an act that could provoke an all-out world war between heroes and villains.

A Japanese villain killing the top American hero seems like a clear declaration of war between the two countries. The backstory on Star and Stripe revealed just how tightly the American government controls her New Order powers; if that power falls into the hands of AFO Shigaraki, the American would be obligated to do whatever it takes to keep that world-threatening quirk from being used by a villain. In its current de-stabilized state, Japan- as a country – could end up being labeled a villain stronghold, and have the entire world debating whether or not to allow its continued existence.

