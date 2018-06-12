‘My Hero Academia’s Sexiest Hero May Be A Big Marvel Nod

There are obviously some similarities between My Hero Academia and other comic superheroes, but some are more alike than others, and My Hero’s sexist hero is a big homage to an obscure Marvel character.

Nemuri Kayama, who goes by the hero name Midnight in the anime and manga, is known as one of the sexiest heroes around. As with many of the heroes in My Hero Academia though, she does take some inspiration from past comic characters, though for this one creator Kohei Horikoshi had to reach into some pretty obscure territory. Props should go to Reddit user Dewey_do_me for finding this comparison, showing some similarities between Kayama and a hero known as Midnight in the Marvel universe.

The Marvel Midnight, real name Mary McGrill, was part of the wait a minute is that real comic series U.S. 1, which was a partnership between TYCO (yep, that TYCO) and Marvel. It was based around a hero named Ulysses Solomon Archer, a hero who drove an eighteen wheeler and had abilities thanks to a replaced skull. Mary McGrill worked at the Star Stop as a waitress but was eventually hypnotized by the book’s villain, the Highwayman, which caused her to take the identity of Midnight.

She had some impressive melee skills but also was able to use a hypno-whip, which allowed her to hypnotize others into following her orders.

If that sounds a little familiar, it should, as Kayama’s Quirk is to put opponents to sleep thanks to a sleep-inducing aroma her body generates. She also uses a whip as her main weapon, another nod to the Marvel Midnight, though here the powers don’t generate from her weapon, but from her.

While their costumes are quite different, you can still see the influences, especially in the purple worked into both, and the hair here is just as big.

For those not familiar with My Hero Academia, the series hit in 2014 and has run in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July of that year. It follows the adventures of Izuku Midoriya, who in a world full of people with powers was born without one. In this world, those powers are called quirks, and life without one can be difficult, but that all changes after a fateful meeting with the biggest hero of them all All Might, and it seems his quest to become a hero might just happen after all.

