My Hero Academia Shares New Preview For Final Season’s Second Episode: “The End of An Era”

My Hero Academia’s final season has begun, and even with the premiere episode not focusing on the fight between Deku and Shigaraki, things are continuing to heat up all the same. Toshinori Yagi might no longer have the ability to transform into All Might, but this isn’t stopping the UA Academy teacher from putting his life on the line in the fight against All For One. Wrapping himself inside an “Iron Man” suit thanks to his vehicle, Hercules, the former Symbol of Peace is giving it his best, though the new preview hints at the idea that he might not survive the final season.

Appropriately titled, “The End of An Era,” My Hero Academia’s final season preview doesn’t just hint at tough times for All Might, but features the surprise ally that jumped onto the scene in the premiere episode. The hero killer Stain has entered the battlefield and has used his Quirk to hold All For One in place, looking to give Toshinori a leg-up as he struggles to both buy Deku time and survive the encounter. An official description for the episode reads as such: “The one who rushes to the battle between All Might and All For One is none other than Stain! WIll Stain’s Quirk of ‘Blood Coagulation’ and All Might’s secret plan be enough to defeat All For One…?” You can see the new preview below.

My Hero Academia Will Continue Past Season 8

While it seems unlikely that the original manga’s creator, Kohei Horikoshi, won’t be returning to the world of Class 1-A anytime soon, if ever, though this shonen universe isn’t leaving the small screen. The spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, has been confirmed for a second season, meaning that the crime fighters who operate outside of the law will live to fight another day. On top of seeing Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster return, the series will also dive into UA Academy’s past, shining a spotlight on the earlier lives of Eraserhead, Present Mic, Midnight, and more. Vigilantes might follow original characters that didn’t appear in the main series, but future seasons might prove to be essential viewing for those looking for more backstory of series mainstays.

While not confirmed, there is the possibility that Deku and his allies might return with another feature-length film as it was not confirmed that the last movie, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, was not confirmed to be the grand finale. Manga readers know that there is the possibility of Izuku Midoriya making a comeback, though we would imagine things will be a little different depending on when the movie takes place in the timeline. With the first four films seeing success at the box office, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Studio BONES decided to at least create one more cinematic experience in the world of My Hero Academia.

