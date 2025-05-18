My Hero Academia Reveals How Shoto’s Pro Hero Future Is Opposite of Endeavor’s

My Hero Academia has revealed more about the series following the grand finale, and with it has showcased how Shoto Todoroki’s pro hero future is the complete opposite of his father Endeavor’s. My Hero Academia might have ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Summer, but the franchise has been continuing to expand on the final chapter with all sorts of new information about how Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A went off into their own pro hero futures. This includes one of the biggest young heroes in the series, Shoto, as well as he’s had a pro hero career too.

My Hero Academia has released a special Ultra Age fan book on shelves in Japan, and it features all sorts of new information about the series’ characters from creator Kohei Horikoshi himself. Detailing things that never made it to the series’ pages before it came to an end (as spotted by @aitakimochi on X), it was also explained that Shoto has gone on to be a hero that many admire. Unlike the scary presence that Endeavor gave off when he was an active hero, Shoto is someone who has amassed a big following thanks to the work he’s done with the people.

My Hero Academia Reveals Shoto’s Pro Hero Future

As detailed in My Hero Academia’s Ultra Age fanbook, Shoto has gone on to be one of the most fondly looked on heroes thanks to his close work with the public, “He has a passionate following due to his dedication to his work and his unbiased treatment of fans. In fact, many people even faint when seeing his small smile up close. He also goes to various places to give lectures and assists with urban planning. He helps out with the annual ‘Masegaki Summer Festival’ by creating ice castles and slides, which brings smiles to the kids.”

This falls in line with what was seen in the final chapter of My Hero Academia as Shoto was revealed to be so popular with fans that he has risen to the number two spot in the rankings following the ten year time skip after the war. At that point, however, Shoto has also revealed that he had been exploring new avenues for the rest of his life as he’s starting to pull away from his pro hero career. So even with all of his success, Shoto has a much different perspective on it all than his father ever did.

Shoto Breaks Free of Endeavor’s Shadow

One of My Hero Academia‘s central threads followed Endeavor and the Todoroki family as it explored how All Might had a negative impact on the hero world around him. Endeavor was abusive to his children with the hopes that one of them would surpass the top hero, and only after All Might retired did Endeavor start to see the error of his ways. Shoto, however, had wanted to break free of his father’s shadow but also still had some desire to be a hero thanks to the support of Deku and everyone else in Class 1-A.

After the war, Endeavor was so injured that he too was forced to retire and vowed to work everyday to then earn the respect of his family. It’s something that Shoto had taken to heart, and it’s clear that he had a pro hero career that didn’t carry any of the darkness his father’s did. It seems like he actively pursued the opposite path his father once did, and it’s resulted in a much better reputation among the public too.

