My Hero Academia Explains How Deku’s Pro Hero Armor Restores His Quirks

My Hero Academia has released a special new Ultra Age book on shelves in Japan revealing tons of new information about the series after it came to an end, and one of the updates has explained how Izuku Midoriya’s future pro hero armor suit helps him to fight as a hero again. As My Hero Academia worked through its final battle between the heroes and villains, it was immediately made clear to Deku and the audience that his days using One For All were numbered. When the fight against All For One came to its conclusion, this indeed turned out to be the case.

With Deku giving up the final embers of One For All’s power during the war, it led to a ten year time skip revealing that he chose to become a teacher at U.A. Academy. But as a final reveal taking things into the future, Bakugo and the other former Class 1-A heroes have been spending their time as pro heroes saving up the money to put together a special suit of armor to help Deku fight as a pro hero. Now the creator behind it all has revealed how this special suit actually works.

How Deku’s Pro Hero Armor Works

In the final chapter of My Hero Academia, it’s explained that Mei Hatsume has been working together with Bakugo and the others for the past few years to put together an experimental new armor suit that would allow Deku to be a pro hero. It’s here that Deku heads into the future with the rest of his former class, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi explained in the Ultra Age book (as noted by @aitakimochi on X) that this suit indeed does its best to replicate One For All’s abilities and mix them together much like how Deku used the original version of the ability. It’s a prototype in doing so, but it seems to be working well.

In the epilogue to My Hero Academia released together with the final volume of the series, an additional chapter exploring more of the time skip period explained that Deku himself would still be focusing more on his work as a teacher rather than returning to be a hero full time. He was happy to have this power suit to help fight alongside everyone else once more, but saw a future in teaching instead. That’s changed with yet another new one-shot chapter after that grand finale too which sees Deku truly living out his pro hero dreams either way.

My Hero Academia Gives Deku His Pro Hero Dreams

In the one-shot chapter released together with My Hero Academia’s Ultra Age fanbook (where this new bit of information also comes from) it’s further revealed that Deku indeed has been doing a lot of work now that he has this power suit. He balances his work life together with his hero career, and has inspired people all over Japan thanks to everything he did during the fight against All For One. But in the short time since he started his pro hero career in full, he’s already risen to Rank 4 on the hero charts.

This also hilariously sparked Bakugo to rise through the rankings himself as he jumped ten places up in the rankings to keep up with his rival, and it’s clear that heading into the future Deku is going to have the career he’s always dreamed up. So while he might have had to sacrifice everything during the war, at the end of it all Deku has become humanity’s number one in the future.