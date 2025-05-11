My Hero Academia Timeskip Dashes Hopes for One Pro Hero’s Daddy Future

My Hero Academia has revealed one final one-shot taking place after the final chapter of the original series, and with it has unfortunately shut down any hopes of Shota Aizawa adopting Eri in the future. My Hero Academia had quite a few character threads that were being developed throughout the series’ tenure, and one of the biggest surrounded Aizawa. Although he was originally introduced as Deku’s prickly pro hero teacher at U.A. Academy, it was soon made clear that he actually cared for his students more than anyone realized. Even to the point of putting himself in some very real danger to protect them all.

Aizawa also steadily revealed more about his own private life as the series continued, and it was also made clear that he was a clear father and mentor figure to other students besides Deku himself. There was one kid that fans loved seeing Aizawa with especially, Eri, and had even hoped that Aizawa would go on to fully adopt Eri at some point in the future thanks to the connection the two seemed to share. Unfortunately, that doesn’t turn out to be the case.

"After the leader of the Shie Hassaikai regained consciousness, a meeting was held, and Mandalay willingly offered to take in Eri, who had severed all ties with the organization. She now looks after Eri together with the other Pussycats."



THIS IS WHAT THE PANEL MEANT! pic.twitter.com/tzHxidHCbI — 🧉💥Roo💥✨✨✨ (@Color_Division) May 2, 2025

My Hero Academia Splits Up Aizawa and Eri

As explained in the recently released Ultra Age book for My Hero Academia detailing more of its hero world following the end of the series (as spotted by @Color_Division on X), it was explained that Eri was freed by the Shie Hassaikai officially following the end of the war between the heroes and villains. It was Mandalay of the Pussycats who ends up taking in Eri in the future, and following her adoption of Kota, it seems like the two ended up becoming makeshift siblings in the future. So it might seem like a bummer for those who hoped Eri would end up as Aizawa’s future daughter, but not all hope is lost there.

Eri and Aizawa have far from lost their connection in the future though. In a special one-shot included with Ultra Age that showcases one final look at My Hero Academia‘s future, a now high school aged Eri is seen visiting U.A. Academy. She goes to a different school, but she came to drop by a gift from Mandalay to thank Aizawa for looking after Kota in U.A. It’s clear that the two still have a close connection after all this time, but it’s not really the father and daughter one that many fans would have wanted instead.

Aizawa Still Has a Bright Future

Although Aizawa doesn’t become an adoptive father in the future, it’s still very much bright. He might no longer be involved in pro hero work due to all of the injuries he had sustained during the final war, but he still kept up with his work at U.A. Academy. Much like how the series teased that his primary focus was on protecting the next generation of young heroes, his future teased that this would continue even further as he inspires the next generation to come.

He’s been watching over Kota and the others who have enrolled in U.A. Academy after being inspired by Deku and the others during the war, and it’s clear that he’s still a “father” in this way. It might not have gone in a more concrete direction as fans might have hoped for given his connection with Eri, but it’s also a connection he has with all the young heroes. Aizawa carries about everyone, and uses his talents to nurture the future of Japan as a whole instead.