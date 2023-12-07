My Hero Academia Reveals the Fate of Kudo's Bloodline

Of the handful of wielders of One For All in My Hero Academia, Kudo has been a character that bares the closest resemblance to the most popular character of the series. Since Kudo was first introduced in the series, he looked quite like Bakugo, leaving many shonen fans to wonder if the two were related. In the latest chapter of the manga, the Final Arc has finally laid to rest the connection between the second wielder of One For All and Murder God Dynamight.

Warning. If you haven't read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 408, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. While the Final Arc of the shonen series has given us plenty of fights in the present, Kohei Horikoshi's last saga with UA Academy has also taken readers back to the past. In recent chapters, we have had the opportunity to witness All For One's origin story and the twisted way that he came to his dream. Stealing Quirks from others because he thought of everything as his possession, the man known as Kudo stood against him. While the Second User might look like Bakugo, the two are not related after all.

Kudo is Not The Father

All For One hated Kudo so much that after the latter died in their one-on-one battle, the villain took the opportunity to murder everyone close to the resistance fighter. In Chapter 408, All For One reveals the terrifying lengths he took to make sure that Kudo's bloodline would never continue, "Kudo's bloodline has ended! Leaving nothing to chance, I even eliminated every woman and child he'd been close to. If Kudo's blood somehow runs through the boy's veins, surely I would've sensed it that first time. It's all in the eyes! Back then, his eyes didn't have that look to them. Just an incidental resemblance, yet, I'm convinced that a willful resolve resembling Kudo's has crossed time and space to thwart me."

