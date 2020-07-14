My Hero Academia Stuns with All Might v All For One Callback

✖

Kohei Horikoshi has been filling My Hero Academia's newest arc with all sorts of parallels to past events, but the newest chapter of the series stunned with a full callback to one of the most monumental fights in the entire series, the fight between All Might and All For One. As Tomura Shigaraki has now completely absorbed the powers of All For One into himself, he and Izuku Midoriya are now on a destined path to clash with one another. And as Deku threw himself completely into protecting his teacher Aizawa, his initial clash with Shigaraki looks an awful lot like their predecessor's clash.

The biggest moment in the series so far was when All Might had fought All For One in Kamino Ward, and it changed the status quo of the series significantly. When All Might first charges in to save Bakugo, he comes face to face with the villain and it's this image that is perfectly captured in the initial clash between Deku and the Plus Ultra Shigaraki.

These callbacks to the past have been completely intentional as Shigaraki and Deku are now closer than ever to their full clash as the successors to each of their powers. Shigaraki is now closer to Deku, and he's been taking even further steps forward with each new chapter of the series as he's completely turning away from his master's influence.

(Photo: Shueisha)

This first clash between Deku and Shigaraki isn't going to be the major world shift that the fight between All Might and All For One was, but this arc surely will leave My Hero Academia with a brand new status quo. Things are changing significantly from here on out, but the difference here is that this fight won't be manipulated by All For One in some way. He had been pulling the strings against his adversary, but it's going to be a much more intense and harsher series of clashes between Deku and Shigaraki.

What did you think of this major Shigaraki and Deku clash? What do you think this callback to the All Might and All For One fight means for the hero and villain war arc? Where do you think the fight between Deku and Shigaraki will go from here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.