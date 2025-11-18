My Hero Academia Star Confirms the Anime Still Needs One Final Film: “There Are Endless Stories Left to Tell”

After ten years of serialization, Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga reached its conclusion last year, and now the anime will soon wrap up the story as well. The anime series debuted in 2016, two years after the manga began serialization, and continued to rise in popularity as the series dropped several new seasons and films. Fans are ready to bid a bittersweet farewell to their beloved series after being a part of Izuku Midoriya’s journey for several years. The anime premiered its highly anticipated final season in October as part of Fall 2025, and it continues to surprise fans with its breathtaking animation as the final battle against All For One grows more intense.

The Final Act Saga is the most brutal and the longest one in the story, which commenced in Season 6 with the Dark Hero Arc. The anime is now in its final stretch, and it’s expected to conclude the story in Episode 11 of the ongoing season. While the main story is nearing its end, the anime has room to expand the story in many ways, and David Matranga, the voice behind Shoto Todoroki, has the same opinion.

David Matranga Believes My Hero Academia Can Expand the Story Through Films and Series

TOHO Animation

According to ScreenRant, during this year’s Anime Pasadena, an annual anime and pop culture convention, Matranga shared his thoughts on the series’ future. When asked if the franchise should have a final film, he replied, “Oh, absolutely. I think there’s not just room for another movie — there’s room for several! Horikoshi has created such a rich world and such deeply developed characters that there are endless stories left to tell. They could take a break for a few years and come back with a new manga, or a sequel series, or even a limited spinoff.”

He further added how he’d like for the series to expand character arcs, “Personally, I’ve always wanted to see something like a short-form vignette series — like a six-episode arc focusing on specific characters. Anime doesn’t usually do that, but I think My Hero would be perfect for it. There’s just so much depth in these characters — the world could easily support more stories.”

My Hero Academia is one of the most successful anime and manga series of all time, with several fan-favorite characters whose stories fans would love to see. Furthermore, the anime has released four non-canon films over the years, all of which have been well received by fans, so there’s no doubt that any other original will have the same reception. Not to mention that, considering the massive success of the official spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the franchise can easily focus on more such stories following new characters living in the same broken superhuman society. The anime’s finale release date hasn’t been announced yet, but we can expect the series to reach its conclusion in December this year.

