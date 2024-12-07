My Hero Academia Timeskip Shuts Down One Fan Favorite Ship

Fans of a particular ship were anguished when the final special chapter of My Hero Academia was released. Though the manga series officially ended in August, author Kohei Horikoshi launched an extra chapter that served as an epilogue to the series. The epilogue goes into more detail about the A-1 students’ lives as adults. Many fans hoped the bonus chapter could shed more light on whether any of their favorite characters got together. While romance is a major theme of the special final chapter, the epilogue focuses more on the relationship between Deku and Ochaco in My Hero Academia.

However, the extra installment, Chapter 431, briefly touches on the lives of the other students, sadly revealing one popular pairing is not together. While the A-1 crew hang out again to reminisce about old times, Toru Hagakure and Hanta Sero begin gossiping about the other former students of U.A. High. The gossiping pair asks Denki Kaminari and Kyoka Jiro if they are dating since their hero agencies were next door. Denki and Jiro laugh off the suggestion, claiming that Denki only moved into the available building next door to Jiro’s agency. Neither is interested in dating, completely debunking the popular Kamijirou ship from My Hero Academia.

What Is Kamijirou in My Hero Academia?

Kamijirou is the traditional name for the ship between Denki and Jiro. Denki is the blond-haired doofus with the quirk to control electricity, while Jiro is the more blunt musician with the special quirk of Earphone Joke, which allows her to jack into things with her ears and create sound vibrations. They are often seen as a pair, with many fans speculating they were romantically interested in each other. Many Kamijirou shippers hoped the final chapter would confirm them as an item when they reached adulthood, but instead, they seemingly received confirmation they were not dating.

Is There Any Hope For Kamijirou?

The scene between Denki, Jiro, Toru, and Hanta comes off as a meta-commentary from Horikoshi. Toru’s and Hanta’s gossiping is similar to fan speculation and theories people would read online. Denki and Jiro’s rejection of their dating life seems like Horikoshi speaking to fans through them, recognizing the ship’s popularity yet still choosing to debunk it.

While that seems heartbreaking for fans hoping Kamijirou would be canon, it’s still possible that Denki and Jiro weren’t truthful about their dating life when confronted by Toru and Hanta. The pair could have been lying to save face and not spread any unnecessary rumors. It’s up to fans to interpret whether they truly believe in what Denki and Jiro said.

Even though the final chapter of My Hero Academia sunk one ship, it did confirm other ships. Throughout the chapter, Ochaco keeps seeing visions of Toga, who keeps pushing her to live her own life. After much reflection, Ochaco realizes she wants to be with Deku. The chapter ends with the two holding hands, signifying they are now romantically together. Besides Deku and Ochaco, the final chapter confirms that Shihai Kuroiro and Kinoko Komori are dating.