My Hero Academia Reveals New Top 10 Heroes After the Timeskip

One of the most prestigious honors for any superhero to achieve in the fictional world of My Hero Academia was to make it to the top ten on the Hero Billboard Chart for Japan. Many heroes often vied for the top spot position, with All-Might taking up the number one hero title for much of the early parts of the manga. When All-Might retired, a new top ten was introduced, with Endeavor taking up the top position for most of the rest of the manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the special final chapter for My Hero Academia offers a new top ten. The special final chapter serves as an epilogue of the series, showcasing the characters’ lives as adults. The final chapter gave fans much-needed closure, including canonizing a popular ship between two main characters. Endeavor retired after the climax of the Final War arc, leaving the top spot vacant. While the manga doesn’t cover who took the spot immediately after the last arc, the series reveals which characters make up the new top ten for the Hero Billboard chart when the main cast are adults.

Bones Studio

The New Top Ten Superheroes in My Hero Academia

The new top ten features a mixture of supporting characters we’ve grown to know and older pro-heroes who have stayed around. Several of the latest top ten heroes were students at U.A. High, the series’ primary setting.

Lemillion (Mirio Togata) Shoto Todoroki Mt. Lady Kamui Woods Best Jeanist Mirko Nejire Chan Wash Tentacole (Mezo Shoji) Phantom Thief (Neito Monoma)

Shoto and Tentacole were classmates in Class A-1 in the U.A. High, while Lemillion, Nejire, and Phantom Thief were other students in the academy. Best Jeanist, Mirko, and Wash were leftovers from the previous top ten, having stuck around the top listing since the main characters were students. Mt. Lady and Kamui Woods were up-and-comers during the My Hero Academia series.

Shueisha

Why Isn’t Bakugo In The Top Ten?

The new top ten has a mixture of obvious inclusions and surprising exclusions. It makes sense for Lemillion and Shoto to be in the top two positions. During the main storyline, Lemillion was a recurring supporting character who was the top student at U.A. High. His quirk allows him to become intangible, being able to pass through tangible matter, not unlike Kitty Pryde from the X-Men comics. Shoto was one of the top students in A-1, with the powers to control fire and ice. His placement at number two feels appropriate, considering that’s the spot his father, Endeavor, occupied for much of his career.

However, excluding Katsuki Bakugo from the list is likely the most shocking revelation of the new top ten. The previous chapter established that Bakugo was in the top ten but would likely move down in his ranking after being recorded for another outburst. Given Bakugo’s hot-headedness, it makes sense for him to fluctuate in the rankings. It’s established within My Hero Academia that the Hero Billboard Chart is not always set in stone and is constantly changing. Fans see that heroes continually drop in and out of the top ten throughout the story. While Bakugo isn’t in the top ten anymore, he can rejoin if he fixes his attitude, even though that’s not likely either.