My Hero Academia Timeskip Confirms One Surprising Hero Couple (& It’s Not Who You Think)

My Hero Academia made a major comeback earlier this week with a brand new chapter set after the original finale, and with it has revealed that one surprising hero couple has fallen in love after the series’ big time skip. My Hero Academia might have ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer, but Kohei Horikoshi returned with over 30 pages of brand new material following that original finale. Bundled together with the final volume of the My Hero Academia manga now available in Japan, this final bit of story comes with some pretty huge reveals about their hero future.

My Hero Academia Volume 42 is now hitting shelves across Japan, and with it comes a brand new chapter that’s set a month after the original ending. Izuku Midoriya and the rest of former Class 1-A students have gone into their respective hero futures, and there have been some big developments amongst all of them. But while Class 1-A’s former students haven’t really progressed romantically, it turns out Class 1-B ended up with a surprising couple at the end of it all as Shihai Kuroiro and Kinoko Komori are now dating.

My Hero Academia Timeskip Confirms One Romance…But Not That One

My Hero Academia Chapter 431 is set a month after the original series’ finale, and it fleshes out more of the future hero world seen for Izuku Midoriya and the others in that final chapter. It’s here that fans get to see just how well the members of the former Class 1-A and 1-B are doing in the hero world, and it also develops the characters more in some of the ways that fans didn’t get to see in the original. With the need for heroes dwindling in the wake of All For One’s defeat, it’s left the current generation of rising heroes with more time to explore things outside of hero action.

This, of course, includes romance. But for fans of Class 1-A’s potential future relationships, unfortunately there’s no real confirmation on those fronts. Instead when Class 1-A gathers together for a party to celebrate Shoto Todoroki’s rise in the rankings, we find out that former Class 1-B’s Shihai Kuroiro and Kinoko Komori are now a couple. It’s a surprise to all of them as well as Mina Ashido explains that she went on a mission with them the other day, but there didn’t seem to be any signs of an attraction. So it truly was a romance coming out of nowhere, but not the one fans might have been hoping for.

The Future’s Not Totally Lost on Love, However

My Hero Academia might have never been focused on romance due to the chaos of constantly needing to fight the villains, but there were some hopes of seeing some couples becoming official before it all came to an end. These hopes were truly dashed with the release of the manga’s final chapter earlier this Summer, but this newest chapter does move the needle forward for some relationships. The biggest of which was between Deku and Ochaco Uraraka.

My Hero Academia ended its final chapter with both Deku and Ochaco hoping to spend more time with one another as now they have the time to do so. They were so focused on survival and saving the world when they were both kids, but now that many years have passed things have opened further to allow them to finally think about stuff outside of their potential hero careers. Hopefully it means more romance is sparked in the futures for these heroes who have worked for these bright futures.