Crunchyroll Expo 2020 Unleashes New My Hero Academia Todoroki Figure

Crunchyroll Expo might be going virtual for 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping the convention from starting off strong with the company releasing an exclusive figure from the popular superhero franchise of My Hero Academia with Todoroki, the son of the number one hero Endeavor who is able to control both fire and ice. The figure, which Crunchyroll notes is an exclusive limited edition, marks the first time that this version of Todoroki has been available in North America and would be a worthy addition to fans of one of the most popular Shonen series around.

Todoroki has become a fan favorite in the My Hero Academia franchise, easily proving himself to be one of the strongest members of Class 1-A within UA Academy. Though his father, Endeavor, essentially tortured him throughout his childhood in a bid to make him a strong hero, the father and son are attempting to find some common ground in both the anime and the manga, despite their rocky relationship. When Shoto first appeared, he was unwilling to use his ability over flame to distance himself from his father, but in his initial fight with Deku during the Sports Festival, he accessed the full force of his Quirk and became that much stronger.

The Official Twitter Account for Crunchyroll Expo 2020 shared the details about how fans of My Hero Academia can pick up this exclusive figure of Shoto Todoroki, a fan favorite character of the series that has proved himself time and time again in both the anime and the manga:

The US release of this Limited Edition Todoroki figure is ONLY at @ShopCrunchyroll and will available throughout #VCRX! How cool is that? ❄️ GET: https://t.co/SAJc3KsrZB pic.twitter.com/RtmNPBjOV3 — Crunchyroll Expo @ VCRX 🎉 (@crunchyrollexpo) September 4, 2020

While the fourth season of the anime gave Todoroki his provisional hero's license, the manga has dragged him into the life and death battle of the Paranormal Liberation War where he might be a key factor in the defeat of the forces led by the villain known as Shigaraki.

What do you think of this exclusive figure released via the Crunchyroll Expo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!

