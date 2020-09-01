My Hero Academia Meets Dragon Ball with This Endeavor x Vegeta Crossover

✖

Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia are two of the biggest Shonen series that are currently running, and while the two franchises have a lot in common, perhaps no two characters are more similar than the current number one hero in the universe of UA Academy in Endeavor and the prince of the Saiyans in Vegeta! With both of these heroes wielding firey tempers and energy to match, it's no surprise to see that an artist has taken the opportunity to create a unique fusion that sees both of these stubborn protagonists unite to create a new character.

Currently within their respective franchises, both Vegeta and Endeavor are facing down the toughest challenges of their careers. For the number one hero of My Hero Academia, Endeavor is facing down the threat of Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front, thousands of villains strong and with more than a few aces up their sleeve. On the other side of the coin, Vegeta is currently fighting against the ancient wizard who goes by Moro, training on the same alien world that taught Goku how to use the technique known as Instant Transmission. Unfortunately for the Saiyan Prince, his new Spirit Fission technique wasn't enough to defeat Moro following a big energy boost and it seems as if Goku is set to save the day once again!

Reddit Artist Siddhath_Nankarni shared this amazing fusion that takes Vegeta in his Super Saiyan God transformation, wearing the attire of the current number one hero in My Hero Academia in Endeavor, proving that the two have far more in common than fans might have originally thought:

If it came down to a fight between these two heroes, we'd be pretty confident that Vegeta would take home the victory considering just how powerful the Saiyan Prince has become over the years within the Akira Toriyama franchise, it would still make for a tense showdown between these two angry Shonen protagonists. As the dangers in their respective animes continues to ratchet up, it will be interesting to see if they are both able to survive the onslaughts of Moro and Shigaraki!

What do you think of this My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Super fusion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.