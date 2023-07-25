My Hero Academia Reveals Toga's Final Thoughts

My Hero Academia's Final Act has officially brought the final fight between Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga to an end with the newest chapter of the manga, and the newest chapter revealed Toga's final thoughts before it was all over. The latest chapters of the My Hero Academia have been making their way through the intense slate of final battles between the heroes and villains, and the focus has been shifted to how Ochaco has approached her last stand against Toga. Rather than ending it all with a bloody fight, Ochaco wanted to instead have a true heart to heart to understand the villain.

My Hero Academia previously saw their fight come to an end as both Ochaco and Toga had emotional confessions with one another as they decided to stop fighting, but this was after Toga had stabbed Ochaco in a brutal way. The newest chapter of My Hero Academia confirms this stab to Ochaco's mid-section was indeed as fatal as fans had initially expected as Ochaco was losing a lot of blood with the start of the newest chapter. But as Toga decides to sacrifice herself and donate her own blood to Ochaco to save the young hero, Toga begins to share her final thoughts.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: What Are Toga's Final Thoughts?

My Hero Academia Chapter 395 sees Toga transforming into Ochaco and giving her a blood transfusion to keep Ochaco alive. It means that Toga will likely lose her life in the process, but she's fine with it because Ochaco is someone who's made her genuinely happy. It's here that Toga has her final thoughts, "I wanted to become other people so badly. So in fits of jealously and affection I drank all of their blood." Continuing further, Toga has some tragic final thoughts about the life she could have had under different circumstances.

"Maybe...just maybe...If I'd known this feeling sooner...then despite how badly I wanted to drain their blood...I woulda yearned to give my blood away to, " Toga continued. "If I'd experienced that sort of love I maybe woulda had an easier time living in this world. In any case...I am Himiko Toga. I live and love how I please. That's how I made my way in life. Just a normal girl! With the cutest smile in the world."

How do you feel about Toga's final moments? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!