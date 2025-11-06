My Hero Academia Unpacks Exciting Surprise For Fans in 2026

Kohei Horikoshi’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga My Hero Academia reached its conclusion last year after ten years of serialization. The anime premiered its final season in October as part of Fall 2025, and it continues to surprise fans with its incredible animation as the final battle against All For One grows more intense. The Final Act Saga is the most brutal and the longest one in the story, which commenced in Season 6 with the Dark Hero Arc. The anime is now featuring the Final War Arc, and it’s expected to conclude the story within this year. Although the final season hasn’t revealed the episode count yet, it will probably release about 11 to 13 episodes, considering that the story is nearing its end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, even though the studio didn’t reveal the episode count, the anime has fewer than 20 chapters left to adapt, which means we’re looking at a season of 11 or 12 episodes. However, while the anime will conclude the main story, the spin-off series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be the perfect series to fill the void. The anime adaptation of the official spin-off manga by Hideyuki Furuhashi (story) and Court Betten (art) will return with a second season in Winter 2026. Additionally, Netflix also has exciting news for 2026, but has yet to share details about it.

At Least One My Hero Academia Film Will Begin Streaming on Netflix

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

As 2025 draws near its end, What’s On Netflix announced the upcoming lineup of films that will be added to the platform in 2026. Many of these films include old ones and new releases, although Japanese anime is barely mentioned there. However, at the end of the post, the website confirms that Netflix’s development slate has a lot more to offer aside from the films mentioned in the list. One of the franchises mentioned is My Hero Academia, although further details are currently unknown. MHA has a total of four films, out of which only two are streaming right now.

In September 2025, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes left the platform, removing one of the easiest ways to watch the film. It’s the first film of the franchise, released in 2018, and still has a special place among fans. Additionally, the third film of the franchise, World Heroes: Mission, released in 2021, also isn’t available on the platform in the USA. Although it’s unclear which MHA film will be added to the platform, it could be either one of those two or both.

The platform is currently streaming the Heroes: Rising and You’re Next films at the moment. All four My Hero Academia films are non-canon but follow the same characters in the same world. Although the original creator, Kohei Horikoshi, didn’t write the story, he was the general supervisor, working closely with the studio during the films’ production. The final season is dropping new episodes every Saturday on Crunchyroll and Netflix, where you can also catch up with the previous seven seasons of the anime.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



