My Hero Academia Shares First Look at Koichi's Official Hero Costume

My Hero Academia is gearing up for the grand finale of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off manga series, and the final moments of the newest chapter has given fans the first look at Koichi Haimawari's new costume as an official pro hero. The young vigilante was tested more than any other fight he had in the series to date during the climax of the Naruhata War arc, and it brought attention to all of his illegal heroic activity. But the previous chapter of the series offered him an out as he signed on to become a proper pro hero.

The final moments of the previous chapter had teased that Koichi was signing up to work as a sidekick to Captain Celebrity, and with the penultimate chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes taking place a few months since the fight with Number Six, it's revealed that Koichi has been working hard as a proper pro hero. Based out of Captain Celebrity's agency in New York City, fans get a first look at his true hero gear (which means no more All Might hoodies!) with the final moments of the chapter as he gets ready to hit the field:

Shout outs to Koichi becoming an official hero! His costume's looking rad!

Chapter 125 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the second to last chapter of the spin-off series overall, does not focus too much on Koichi himself as it reveals how Naruhata and all of his old friends have been moving on since all of the chaos caused by Number Six months ago. It's revealed that he's pretty much moved on as not only has his former home been torn down as part of an effort to build back the destroyed Naruhata in a better way, but Kazuho Haneyama then reveals he's been working hard in the United States.

The final moments of the chapter tease Koichi ready to help out following a call from New York City's mayor, and he's been dubbed the Skycrawler as his official hero name. His gear has changed as well as while he still has a hoodie, and it seems the All Might hair flair has been altered a bit to better seemingly be more fluid with the hoodie itself. He's now donned some slick body armor, too, so he's much more protected and seemingly stronger than he ever was as a vigilante.

What do you think? How do you feel about Koichi's official hero gear as the Skycrawler so far? Curious to see how the rest of his life turns out in the coming final chapter of the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!