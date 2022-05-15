My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Koichi's Official Hero Name

✖

My Hero Academia's official spin-off/prequel series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, will be ending its six year run in just a couple of weeks, but has given Koichi Haimawari an official pro hero name on the way out the door! Ever since Koichi himself was shown talking about potential retirement, fans had been looking at each new chapter of the Naruhata War arc as bringing it all closer to an end. This was unfortunately confirmed with the newest chapter of the series as the manga will soon be coming to an end, but has really only started for Koichi himself.

The entire run of the series had seen Koichi working as a vigilante hero without a license, and through his work had become a major local hero for his small town. But as the fights got even bigger with each new arc, he couldn't keep himself so hidden anymore. This was the case with the fight with Number Six, but it was teased in the last chapter that he would be joining Captain Celebrity as a sidekick and become an official hero in his own right. With the latest chapter, it's confirmed he's now called "The Skycrawler" as a pro hero operating in New York City.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 125, the second to last chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, confirms that a few months have passed since the fight with Number Six and the fallout has changed Naruhata itself quite a bit. Koichi's old building has been torn out, Kazuho Haneyama has been in rehab to get her physical abilities back, and she explains that Koichi feels like he's been the same. But cutting to Koiichi himself in the final moments of the chapter reveals that he's been working in New York City at Captain Celebrity's official headquarters.

It's here that Koichi is seen ready to deploy and launch off the roof of the building, and he's being referred to as "CCC-02 The Skycrawler" as he does so. This title not only reveals that his official hero name has now become the "Skycrawler" to reflect his new flight abilities acquired during the Number Six fight, but also the codename teases that he had become one of Captain Celebrity's top sidekicks and a powerful hero in the American system in his own right.

What do you think? How do you feel about this first look at Koichi's official pro hero career? How do you feel about his hero name? Are you ready for Vigilantes to end its run? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!