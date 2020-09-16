My Hero Academia Has a Prequel and It Is Currently on Sale

✖

My Hero Academia has been on a hot streak as of late, and creator Kohei Horikoshi is to thank for its success. The manga's tight pacing and action have only added to the superhero series, and there is even more My Hero Academia if you didn't know. The series has a prequel, and it is currently on sale if you want to catch up.

For those out of the loop, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been published since April 2017. The series is written by Hideyuki Furuhashi, but it is overseen by Horikoshi. The pair have worked together to make the prequel canon, and it tells the story of a boy named Koichi who becomes a vigilante after he is not able to become a pro hero.

You can check out the sale over on Viz Media. The digital sale covers volume one through seven. You will be able to catch up on all of the manga with this sale. And if you are not caught up on the manga's new chapters, you can check them out individually through Viz Media's digital vault.

Take matters into your own hands with a My Hero Academia: Vigilantes digital manga sale! And My Hero Academia: Smash!! Both on sale until Sept 20! https://t.co/oWIwbJK4z3 pic.twitter.com/LliUnFAan8 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) September 14, 2020

For anyone needing more information on My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"Knuckleduster has saved his daughter Tamao, but for now, he’s not letting anyone else know that he’s back. That’s just as well, since Koichi and Pop Step have their hands full getting ready for an all-out entertainment extravaganza—Captain Celebrity’s final appearance in Japan at the Sky Egg stadium! Unfortunately, the high-speed villain from Osaka is also preparing to initiate a major catastrophe at the event. When the chips are down, Captain Celebrity and Koichi may not be the heroes we want, but are they the heroes we need?"

