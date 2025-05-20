My Hero Academia Teases The Arrival of its Own Captain America

My Hero Academia’s main series only has one season left before the anime adaptation takes a bow but this doesn’t mean that UA Academy’s universe is ending entirely. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the current spin-off series that follows heroes operating outside of the law, is going strong and might continue for several seasons past the main show’s end. As Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster continue patrolling the city streets long before Deku joined Class 1-A, the side story is introducing some big new characters to the superhero shonen lore. In a preview for the anime’s next episode, the universe’s closest comparison to Captain America, outside of All Might of course, has been teased.

Captain Celebrity is set to debut in the eighth episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, a hero who has made his way from the United States of America to Japan. While there are still plenty of questions surrounding this celebrity superhero, it appears from the preview that Crawler and Pop Step aren’t too thrilled with the new hero on the block. On the official website for the anime spin-off series, here’s how Vigilantes describes the character, “Captain Celebrity is a top-ranking hero who came to Japan from America. However, Koichi seems to be annoyed by something about his attitude… Keep an eye out for the new developments that will be stirred up by this hero who will be making his first appearance in “Vigilante”!”

Captain Celebrity Speaks

In prepping for the arrival of this new hero, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has revealed that the character will be brought to life by voice actor Toshiyuki Morikawa. Morikawa has had some major roles in some big anime franchises including Bleach, Demon Slayer, Naruto, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Digimon to name a few. Taking on the roles of heroes and villains alike, Captain Celebrity will be a very different role from what the voice actor has done in the past. Here’s what Toshiyuki had to say about taking on the role,

“My name is Toshiyuki Morikawa, and I will be the voice actor for Captain Celebrity, Christopher Skyline. I have come all the way from America with great anticipation, so I hope to live up to everyone’s expectations. I’m sure that those who see him in action will become Captain Celebrity’s biggest fan! We are looking for cheerleaders!”

The Future of Vigilantes

At present, anime fans have yet to know how long My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ anime adaptation will run. The original manga ran for one hundred and twenty-six chapters, meaning that there is more than enough material for the spin-off to continue past its first season. With some big events that will take place in UA Academy’s past, Vigilantes will throw out some big curveballs that further flesh out the universe’s past.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to UA Academy?