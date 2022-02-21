My Hero Academia Announces New ‘World Heroes’ Mission’ Clothing Line

My Hero Academia has its whole team working on a new season of the anime right now, but even so, there are other projects the IP is juggling. From weekly manga updates to new toys, there are few markets My Hero Academia hasn’t slid into. And now, a new report has confirmed a clothing line is ready to go live for the anime’s latest movie.

The update comes courtesy of Zozotown, a popular clothing brand over in Japan. The company hit up fans online with a promo teasing the anime-centric collection, and you can already tell this line is going to sell out ASAP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/aitaikimochi/status/1495414514900103177?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see, the line is inspired by My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission as the movie just hit home video over in Japan. Zozotown is making clothes inspired by the hit film, and its models come straight from the anime itself. Shoto Todoroki, Katsuki Bakugo, Izuku Midoriya, and Rody are all modeling the line as you can see above.

Of course, fans were quick to hype the reveal online, and they already know what piece from this poster they’d like. Right now, netizens are eager to nab the hoodie Bakugo is wearing here as it mimics his stealth suit from My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission. Izuku’s hoodie is a close second with its green patches, and Shoto has some white paneling on hi hoodie. Each of them come tagged with a hem patch that reads “WHM” in case you somehow missed its movie tie-in. And much like other merchandise for the movie, you can expect this Zozotown collaboration to sell out sooner rather than later once it launches!

What do you think of this new clothing collection? Would you want to nab any of these My Hero Academia pieces for yourself? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.