My Hero Academia Hypes Next Episode With New Season 5 Poster

✖

My Hero Academia is hyping Season 5's next big episode with an intense new poster! The fifth season of the series has unfortunately taken another break due to the broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics, but what stings more about the break this time around is that this next episode has been teased as the most intense in the season yet. The first looks at Episode 107 teased Shota Aizawa and Present Mic visiting Tartarus to help with Kurogiri's interrogation, and that's only the start of what we can expect from this bombshell of an episode.

The fifth season of the series hit the intense climax of the Endeavor Agency arc with its most recent episode, but the anime still needs to round out a few things before the arc has completely ended. This will be with Episode 107 of the series coming next Saturday, August 14th, and to further hype this next episode My Hero Academia's official Twitter account released a new poster with Aizawa and Present Mic that you can check out in full below to notice just how uncomfortable they might seem in the next episode:

Episode 107 was originally scheduled to air this week, but unfortunately it's delay also meant the international Simulcast release of the episode has been delayed until August 14th as well. The wait for the episode will apparently be worth it as the voice behind Aizawa, Junichi Suwabe, teased the kinds of intense moments we'll be seeing for the pro hero with all of the major reveals coming in this next episode.

And after that, of course, we'll be getting the villain focused arc fans have been waiting the entire season to see. The My Villain Academia arc has already been confirmed to begin with the next episode following this one thanks to a synopsis that has popped up online, and following all of the ominous teases for it we have seen already, we are likely going to get an intense final slate of episodes as the fifth season eventually brings itself to an end.

But what do you think? What are you hoping to see before My Hero Academia's fifth season comes to an end? How are you liking the season so far overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!