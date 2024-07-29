My Hero Academia: You’re Next Star Kenta Miyake Has Been Ready to Play a Villain for Ages

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be reintroducing All Might voice actor Kenta Miyake as a new villain named Dark Might, but the star has been ready to play a villain for ages. My Hero Academia will be hitting screens this Summer across Japan with the fourth feature film in the franchise, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, which is taking place between the events of Season 6 and Season 7 of the TV anime. But it’s shaking things up with a new villain who misinterpreted All Might’s message to think he’s next in line to take on the world!

Speaking with ComicBook earlier this Summer at Anime Expo 2024, My Hero Academia: You’re Next star Kenta Miyake opened up about being approached for playing a villain in the new film. While the star admits to being surprised at the notion at first, he was excited to play a villain as a challenge as a professional voice actor. Getting to explore more of this perspective within the My Hero Academia world was indeed an enjoyable experience for the star.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dark Might in My Hero Academia: You’re Next

My Hero Academia: Kenta Miyake Talks Playing a Villain

“The first I learned about Dark Might was kind of casually as it was confided by one ofof my team and staff,” Miyake stated. “They were like, ‘Oh, by the way, they want you to play villain.’ And then I was like, ‘Villain?!’ I’m a professional voice actor, so as such, I really wanted to try playing a villain. It made me very excited.” Elaborating on this new role further, Miyake explained that he had a curiosity for the idea, “I have been very curious about the perspective of villains – how they perceive the world of My Hero Academia. It has been a big interest. So, I really I truly enjoyed it.”

We’ll be seeing Miyake as a villain soon enough as My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd before releasing in North America beginning on October 11th. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones.

Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music. New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini, Ken Uo as Hugo, Yuki Ono as Kamil, Minako Kotobuki as Deborah, Yusuke Kobayashi as Paulo, Michitake Kikuchi as Simon, and Masaki Terasoma as Bruno.