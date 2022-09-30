My Hero Academia's Creator Celebrates The Season Six Premiere With New Art

My Hero Academia's sixth season will bring Class 1-A's young heroes against the Paranormal Liberation Army, the villainous enclave led by Shigaraki that came about thanks to the hostile takeover involving the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. To help in promoting the first episode that will begin this battle for Hero Society, Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka who created Deku, Bakugo, and many more in this Shonen universe, has shared new hilarious art focusing on a serious Midoriya ready for battle.

When last we left the current inheritor of One For All, he was learning under the number one hero, Endeavor, fighting crimes with the hot-headed hero's agency alongside his friends Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki. While Izuku was sharpening his Quirk, Shigaraki and his fellow League members were able to increase the power of their Quirks by leaps and bounds, with their fight against Re-Destro and the Meta Liberation Army not only netting them more power but also increasing their resources and adding over one hundred thousand members to their cause. Based on the current threat level of the villains, don't expect any of the heroes, young or otherwise, to walk away from the sixth season unscathed.

Kohei Horikoshi took the opportunity to share the new Deku artwork on his Official Twitter Account, using buckets of slime to give himself a far cooler aesthetic while the One For All user employed the use of Shoto Todoroki to take some cool images before they both participate in the War Arc in the anime adaptation:

Horikoshi has been quite busy recently, with the Final Arc taking place in My Hero Academia's manga as the heroes and villains clash once again for the fate of Hero Society. As All For One tangles with professional heroes such as Endeavor and Hawks, Shigaraki has come face-to-face with Midoriya as the Shonen protagonist was barely able to contain his rage. Regardless of how My Hero Academia ends, it's clear that the spectacle will put Horikoshi and his team of artists to the test with this final battle that lays everything on the line.

