Oregairu Anime Teases 10th Anniversary Project

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's anime and original light novel series runs might have ended a couple of years ago, but the franchise is about to come roaring back with a special celebration of the anime adaptation's 10th Anniversary! Wataru Watari and Ponkan8's original light novel franchise, My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected, ended its run back in 2020 with the anime's final season airing a year later, but now the anime is about to live all over again with this upcoming celebration how far the anime's come through the years since its initial debut.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU first kicked off its anime adaptation run back in 2013, and although there was a huge wait in between the second and final seasons of the series, it nevertheless has been ten years since the series first began. Taking to Twitter to announce special plans for the anime's tenth anniversary, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU revealed a new logo for the occasion and hyped up some of the new projects it now has in the works.

What's Happening for Oregairu's 10th Anniversary?

Unfortunately, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU did not reveal what the plans for the tenth anniversary of the anime actually are beyond the new logo reveal, so fans will just have to wait a little longer before we get to see what could come from the new complete story for the series. If you wanted to check out the anime for yourself, you can find all three seasons of the series now streaming with HIDIVE. They tease the final season of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU as such:

READ MORE: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Fans Bid Farewell to the Series Following Finale | My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Finally Shares the Yuriko and Hachiman Scene Fans Have Been Waiting For | My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Reveals New Opening, Ending Themes

"My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU returns with the series' long-awaited conclusion and resolution to the nail-biting cliffhanger ending of season 2! But the messy emotions of Hachiman, Yukino and Yui won't be easily expressed, and as the members of the Service Club band together to host a school prom, they will have to put their feelings into words and truly learn to understand each other at long last… if the Service Club can even stay afloat, that is!"

What are you hoping comes from Oregairu's tenth anniversary? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!