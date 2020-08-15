My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Confirms English Dub Release Date

✖

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU is now halfway through its third and final season, and now Sentai Filmworks has confirmed the release date for the English dub of the season. Much like the previous two seasons now dubbed for release, Sentai Filmworks has confirmed that the third season would be launching its own dub as well. Not only that, but the English dub for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax is gearing up for an imminent release in just a few days. Sentai Filmworks has announced the Season 3 dub will be making its debut on August 20th.

Premiering on HIDIVE on August 20th at 17:00 UTC, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax's English dub will be making a strong debut with the first four episodes of the season. The release schedule for the remaining episodes has yet to be revealed by HIDIVE, but it will most likely be at a weekly rate like the original release of the series in Japan as it's been confirmed to be a part of HIDIVE's DUBCAST line up for the Summer 2020 season.

The confirmation that the third season's English dub is already underway is great news considering that the first two seasons of the series did not get an English dub release until last year when they launched on home video. The core of the English dub cast from the first two seasons (and will presumably not be changed for the third) includes Adam Gibbs as Hachiman Hikigaya, Melissa Molano as Yukino Yukinoshita, Cat Thomas as Yui Yuigahama, Luci Christian as Iroha Isshiki, and Heidi Hinkel as Shizuka Hiratsuka.

Sentai Filmworks officially describes My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU's third and final season as such, "My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU returns with the series’ long-awaited conclusion and resolution to the nail-biting cliffhanger ending of season 2! But the messy emotions of Hachiman, Yukino and Yui won’t be easily expressed, and as the members of the Service Club band together to host a school prom, they will have to put their feelings into words and truly learn to understand each other at long last… if the Service Club can even stay afloat, that is!”

