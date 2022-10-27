Naruto Sparks Debate Over the Akatsuki's Place in Shonen History

An anime series is only as good as its villains, with countless villainous organizations introduced over the years throughout just as many franchises. With villains often appearing as threats to anime heroes in groups, relying on the theory that there is strength in numbers, many anime fans took to social media to debate to argue that Naruto's premiere collection of rogue ninjas, the Akatsuki, takes the crown for the best villain collective in the anime medium. There was much debate when it came to whether the Akatsuki reigns supreme or if any other group can challenge them.

The Akatsuki's plans came to an end in the final arc of Naruto: Shippuden, with the rogue ninjas' being revealed to have been put together by Obito and Madara Uchiha as a way to create an Infinite Tsukuyomi, a genjutsu that would place all inhabitants of the Earth under a spell and create a world of "peace". While the Akatsuki haven't returned, the Kara Organization is looking to finish what they started by working directly with the Otsutsuki and using the power of the Ten-Tails to create a world more accommodating to them.

Who is your favorite anime villain team? Do you think the Akatsuki will one day make a comeback in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.