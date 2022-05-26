Naruto Cosplay Breaks Out Hinata's Best Look

✖

Hinata Hyuga may have been the shiest ninja in the Hidden Leaf at one point, but over the years, the series has helped her grow. The once-timid girl is now a mom of two in the series, and her life with Naruto Uzumaki is everything she dreamt of. Of course, she had to put in a lot of work in Naruto Shippuden for the whole thing to work out, and one fan has brought out that period's best look for Hinata in a new cosplay.

The piece comes from Nadyasonika over on Instagram as you can see below. It was there the pro cosplayer gave her spin on the Hyuga heiress from her teen years. And if we were able to hand this look over to Naruto, we are sure the Seventh Hokage would blush something fierce.

As you can tell, the Naruto cosplay is simple enough in design as Hinata's usual costume comes together with a jacket, capris, and a mesh undershirt. The magic comes in the details as nadyasonika put plenty of effort into their hair and makeup. Obviously, Hinata's long locks are brought to life with a perfectly styled wig, and their makeup is demure to suit the ninja.

Clearly, the careful look was curated with love, and Naruto fans are eager to see nadyasonika try other looks for the heiress. If you want to check out their previous cosplays, you can find the fan easy enough on social media. Their Instagram can be found right here, in fact!

What do you think of this fan's take on Hinata? Are there any Naruto characters you'd be down to cosplay? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.