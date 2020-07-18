Naruto's Saddest Song Gets Stunning Harp Fan-Cover

✖

Naruto is an anime series that had its fair share of depressing moments, and perhaps these moments hit harder than anything else in the franchise thanks in part to the heart wrenching score by composer Toshio Masuda dubbed "Sadness and Sorrow", as one fan demonstrates via a touching harp cover of the theme song. Though the anime series no longer follows the tragic lonely road of Naruto as he walked to become a key part of the Hidden Leaf Village, instead following his son on his journey to break free of his father's shadow, fans will always remember these touching moments.

The Hidden Leaf Village started the story of Naruto on a very sad note, witnessing the wielder of the Nine Tailed Fox being ostracized as a monster through no fault of his own. Nearly every character in the anime series experienced some shape or form of tragedy, with a number of different characters either having some of their near and dear loved ones killed throughout the franchise, "Sadness And Sorrow" did a fantastic job of accentuating the tragic moments. Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, has stuck with the series to this day, as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows a brand new generation of ninja and battles against the nefarious Kara Organization.

Twitter User EvaFanja shared this touching cover of "Sadness And Sorrow" from the Naruto franchise, using a harp to give us a brand new take on the theme that has had us weepy eyed time and time again throughout the adventures of the Hidden Leaf Village:

vu que vous vouliez du naruto 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/jmVdVEkva7 — 🦋goosebumps (@evafanja) July 10, 2020

Some of the saddest moments in Naruto include the death of Jiraiya, the loneliness of Naruto in the earliest days of the anime, as well as the funeral for Shikimaru's teacher in Asuma, with the theme song of "Sadness and Sorrow" often accompanying them. It will be interesting what future events in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations the theme song appears in as the Kara Organization is sure to cause some tragic moments down the line!

What do you consider to be the saddest moment in the Naruto franchise? What is your favorite anime song cover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.