Naruto Creator Reveals His Biggest Regret for Sakura

Naruto has been around for decades, and these days, the series is still going on strong thanks to creator Masashi Kishimoto. With artist Mikio Ikemoto on hand, Kishimoto is continuing Naruto‘s legacy with a sequel that explores the next generation of the Hidden Leaf. Of course, all of our heroes from the original series are present like Team 7. And now, Kishimoto has owned up to one regret he still carries about Sakura Haruno.

And no, it isn’t her feelings for Sasuke. During a recent interview with Ikemoto, Kishimoto touched upon Team 7, and it was there the series creator admitted he regrets not diving into Sakura’s home life more so.

According to Kishimoto, he says he “regrets” his decision to not develop Sakura’s bond with her parents. The creator did such a thing for Sasuke and Naruto as the two boys had a complex history with their families. Sadly, Sakura’s home life was glossed over, and that is something Kishimoto has come to regret.

Of course, we do know a little about Sakura’s parents. Her parents are none other than Kizashi and Mebuki. The two characters were never shown in the Naruto manga, but Kishimoto did introduce the pair at long last in film. Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie featured an alternate timeline take on Sakura’s parents as they were unfortunately killed in battle when the Nine-Tailed Fox attacked the Hidden Leaf. An anime episode was also released to tee up this movie, and “Road to Sakura” introduced the canon version of her parents. Mebuki came off as a serious yet loving mother while Kizashi was nothing but exuberant. So while Kishimoto did not carve out time to explore the family in the manga, he found a way to give Sakura some family time in the anime.

There is also still time for Kishimoto to bring Sakura’s folks into the manga. He may not illustrate the series’ sequel, but Kishimoto is the one who pens the story for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. The sequel focuses pretty regularly on Sarada Uchiha, the daughter of Sakura and Sasuke. The girl has grandparents in Mebuki and Kizashi, so hopefully, we can see the pair visit with Sarada someday down the line.

Want to know more about Naruto? No sweat. You can find the original manga on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app, and the same goes for Naruto‘s sequels. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!”

What do you make of this latest Naruto confession? Did the series drop the ball with Sakura?