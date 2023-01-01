Naruto Rings in 2023 With Special New Art

Naruto is capping off a particularly huge year last year, and now it's getting ready for an even bigger 2023 with some special new art for both the original and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel series! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise reached a huge new milestone over the course of 2022 as it kicked off the 20th Anniversary celebration for the anime adaptation's first premiere, and the franchise has been sparking back to life as fans are gearing up for all sorts of new projects as part of the 20th Anniversary. Now it's just a matter of seeing where this year takes the franchise.

Naruto is gearing up for an even bigger 2023 as both the anime and manga releases kick off some big new arcs, and that means it's the perfect time to celebrate the franchise and catch up for what's ahead. The anime itself is poising itself up strong for the year to come, and thus is celebrating with special new posters featuring both the original Naruto crew as young shinobi, and the crew from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as well! You can check it out below:

What's Coming for Naruto in 2023?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is looking ahead to a particularly fruitful 2023 as the manga has officially planted the seeds for its next major arc following the first fight with Code. For those keeping up with the anime, it's about to get a lot more enticing as well as it will finally begin to adapt the manga's latest arc as well. Following a month worth of adapting the Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust spin-off, the anime will finally pick back up from the manga.



The Code focused arc will be making its debut in the anime beginning this February, and while there has yet to be any word of how long this adaptation will last, it means that 2023's going to be a pretty huge year for the series for the last few weeks.