Naruto is Teasing One Side’s Civil War

Though Jigen might be dead, his legacy has lived on thanks to his right-hand man Code, with the young villain looking to avenge the death of his master by forming a new version of the Kara Organization. With the original creator of the Naruto franchise, Masashi Kishimoto, returning to writing duties on the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it seems that another internal battle is brewing for the villainous enclave, as the majority of the rogue ninjas have their own independent goals in mind.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ manga, Chapter 68, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start, it seems that Eida, the young woman that Code first added to his new version of Kara, simply wants to have Kawaki brought to her and nothing else. Setting up a deal with Code, she explains that if she ever considers her current ally to be “useless,” then all bets are most assuredly off:

“Your job is to bring Kawaki to me and in return, I’ll help you regain your power to aid your own goals. Since you’re useless to me the way you are right now. However, if I determine that even after you gain your strength, you’re still useless, incompetent, or simply just a hindrance, we siblings have absolutely no qualms about disposing of you. Consider yourself warned.”

With this threat hanging in the air, Code also encountered another threat from Kara in an unexpected way as Amado has apparently resurrected Delta and programmed her to have a fierce loyalty to the Hidden Leaf and its villagers. The chapter comes to an end right as the former Kara member fights the current Kara’s leader, promising that there certainly is more in-fighting to come.

On top of all this, Kashin Koji is still out in the wild, having failed to kill Jigen, but with Jigen now dead, it will be interesting to see where the clone of Jiraiya’s allegiance now lies.

What do you think of this Kara Civil War that continues to bubble to the surface? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Konoha.