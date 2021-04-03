Naruto Shares the Key to Unlocking Code's Power

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' has changed the threat by the Kara Organization astronomically following the life or death battle between the strongest ninjas of Konoha and the leader of the villainous collective in Jigen, and with this big change, the manga has decided to dive into the secrets of Code, the group's youngest member. With Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke, and Kawaki fundamentally changed following their battle against Isshiki, it's clear that Code is gunning for revenge and the Hidden Leaf Village is going to have some serious challenges on the horizon for the ninja world.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga, Chapter 56, you might want to steer clear as we will be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Following the death of Isshiki, the Hidden Leaf Village has begun "licking their wounds", as the battle not only cost them the life of the nine-tailed fox, Kurama, but also robbed Sasuke's ability to rely on the Rinnegan with the loss of his eye. Jigen might no longer be a factor, but Code has promised to continue the legacy of Jigen while also swearing revenge on those who took his life. With Amado now a part of the Hidden Leaf Village as a result of their truce, the former scientist of Kara explains why Code is so powerful.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Much like Kawaki, Code was genetically altered in a bid to make him the perfect vessel for the Otsusuki, but unfortunately for Jigen and his ranks, the experiments were unsuccessful. Though Code still retains the same power as a Vessel as Kawaki does, he is unable to harbor Karma such as Boruto and Kawaki could. As Amado explains, Code's experiments also has some unique materials placed into his body for unexpected reasons:

"Almost every member of Kara has had their body remodeled in order to strengthen it, but it's the exact opposite in Code's case. He's had limiters put in to check his formidable strength, in order to avoid the undermining of Jigen's position as leader."

Needless to say, Code's promise to avenge the death of his master means rough seas ahead for the Hidden Leaf Village, especially with Kurama and the Rinnegan now being things of the past for Konoha.

Do you think that Konoha will be able to defeat the new version of Kara? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.