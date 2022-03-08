Naruto Cosplayer Shares Sakura’s Schoolgirl Makeover

When it comes to anime and cosplay, no fandom does it like the Naruto community. The group is going on strong after decades on the scene, and Boruto Uzumaki is hyping its new generation with all of his friends. Of course, there are plenty who want to stick to Naruto‘s golden years, and many cosplayers have even adapted its opening or endings into looks. It turns out the anime’s high school AU ending is a popular pick for those fans, and now, one fan has gone beyond with their spin on schoolgirl Sakura.

The piece comes from Instagram user shiza_kage as you can see here. The cosplayer, who goes by Viktoria as well, hit up followers with their take on Sakura Haruno this week. They chose to imagine the heroine as part of Naruto‘s high school AU, and it is pretty much perfect.

As you can see, Sakura’s short pink hair is gorgeous, and shiza_kage paired the style with a red headband. Of course, the heroine is wearing a simple school uniform that high schools in Japan often require. The pink-and-white shirt comes with long sleeves and a cute bow centered at the breast. And of course, the top pairs with a light pink skirt that matches Sakura’s hair exactly.

In several of these shots, Sakura is joined by another familiar face, and this one isn’t shown much in Naruto‘s high school AU. Kakashi has joined the program, and he is still wearing his headband even though he’s in the modern era. His usual mask has been covered with a black face mask that loops around his ears. Complete with a black ensemble, Kakashi looks like a sharply dressed substitute teacher in this shot. But given his job, well – we can only hope he left Icha Icha Paradise at home.

What do you think about this take on Sakura Haruno? Do you think Naruto should’ve explored its high school AU in some way? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.