Naruto Cosplay Dives Into The Early Days of Sakura

The early days of Naruto are long past, with the original Team 7 taking very different roles within the Hidden Leaf Village during the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With Naruto becoming the Seventh Hokage and Sasuke working behind the scenes as a ninja operating in the shadows, Sakura has decided to mostly hang up her kunai and take on the role of mother to Sarada, the daughter of herself and Sasuke who not only became a part of the new iteration of Team 7 but has recently been made its leader in the battle against the Kara Organization.

Sakura definitely hasn’t reached the same level of popularity as her teammates Naruto and Sasuke, but her strength made her one of the most memorable warriors in Konoha’s roster. The female ninja had quite a number of difficulties throughout the first two anime series, mostly related to her love for Sasuke wherein the last member of the Uchiha Clan was seeking to get revenge for the loss of his family. With Sakura unable to overcome her love of the Uchiha and her fellow teammate, she was often placed between a rock and a hard place, though the teammates of Team 7 eventually found their way to one another to create a family of their own.

Instagram Cosplayer 2 Pink Yellow 2 shared this Naruto Cosplay that takes us back to the earlier days of the series with Sakura’s younger days, with the female ninja taking a far different approach these days versus her time as a member of Team 7:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTtHbJyBGQi/

With Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki taking on the head of the Kara Organization in the current anime episodes, Sakura isn’t hopping on the frontlines it seems though we would imagine that we’ll one day see the former member of Team 7 return to the fray. Helping to train her daughter, Sakura has certainly proved herself to be a mover and shaker within the ninja world.

