Naruto Cosplay Gives Kakashi Some Much Needed Downtime

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Kakashi hasn't had as big a role as he once did in the original Naruto series and its sequel, Naruto: Shippuden, but he has certainly earned a much needed "retirement" from being on the front lines of ninja wars and one cosplayer has portrayed the one-eyed ninja, and the sixth Hokage, taking in a romance novel in a more quiet moment. With the Kara Organization currently posing a threat to the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, it seems as if every ninja will need to be called up on deck to combat this arm of the Otsutsuki!

The last time we saw Kakashi front and center in the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, he was assisting the son of Naruto in attempting to learn new ways to utilize the power of the Rasengan that was at his disposal. With the premiere member of Team 7 learning to unleash some newfound attacks in preparation for more of Kara's nefarious plans that are underway, Kakashi continues to be a major figure within the history of Konoha, especially considering that he was made Hokage right before Naruto achieved his own dream and took on the mantle of the Seventh Hokage for the Hidden Leaf.

Instagram Cosplayer Vini Cosplay shared this down to earth Cosplay that imagines Kakashi taking a much-deserved break from the battlefield and reading a romance novel, one of the quirks that the Sharingan wielding Sixth Hokage that has made him a fan favorite:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viní - Kakashão (@vinicosplay)

Kakashi also appeared in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' series with an adventure of his own, alongside his best friend, Might Guy, in an attempt to find a healing spring that would fix the mentor to Rock Lee following his battle against Madara Uchiha in the finale of Naruto: Shippuden. Though Guy wasn't fixed of his injuries that have left him no longer the brawler he once was, the friendship between the two ninjas was strengthened by this adventure.

Kakashi has yet to play a heavy role in the latest adventures taking place in the Boruto manga, though with rumors swirling that Naruto is not long for this world, he might have to step up and take the role of Hokage once again!

