Naruto Cosplay Brings Madara Uchiha Back to Life

Madara Uchiha has earned his place as not just one of the greatest villains of the Naruto series, but within the world of Shonen anime in general thanks in part to his cruelty and nearly unskilled abilities as a ninja. Though Madara met his end during the finale of Naruto: Shippuden, fans can’t seem to stop bringing back the creator of the Uchiha Clan, as one fan resurrects Sasuke’s ancestor using some spot-on Cosplay. Needless to say, the original Uchiha’s shadow will continue to loom large over the ninja world despite his death.

Recently, Madara Uchiha made the headlines thanks in part to being featured at the latest WWE event, The Royal Rumble, wherein female superstar Zelina Vega entered the ring wearing an outfit that was modeled after the man that originated the Uchiha Clan. With the event also seeing superstar Sasha Banks wearing an outfit similar to that of Sailor Moon, it’s clear that there are quite a few wrestlers on the circuit today that have come to love the medium of anime. Madara himself hasn’t made a return following his death at the hands of Kaguya, one of the strongest members of the Otsutsuki, but in this Shonen series, death is never the end.

Instagram Cosplayer Simply Shiz shared this new take on the classic anime villain that remains one of the biggest antagonists introduced in the world of Naruto, having one of the biggest battles of the series with the hard-hitting, high-flying ninja known as Might Guy before he passed:

Though Madara’s time is done in the Shonen franchise, for now, the Uchiha Clan has continued thanks to Sasuke settling down with his former teammate, Sakura. Giving birth to Sarada Uchiha, their legacy carries forward with her as she has joined Team 7 and recently managed to become a Chunin thanks to her keen intellect and battle prowess. Though Sarada has a long way to go until she is able to hit Madara’s level and perhaps pull off wild moves such as unleashing meteor attacks, it’s clear that the current Uchiha is earning her place as a major ninja for the Hidden Leaf Village.

