Intense Naruto Cosplay Shows Off Sakura’s Tough Side

Sakura has always been a steadfast member of the Naruto franchise, harboring a crush for her Team 7 teammate Sasuke Uchiha and finding her own “Ninja Way” throughout the path of her life. The female ninja’s number one technique that most fans attributed to her in the early days was her super strength that was fueled by her hot temper. Throughout the original Naruto series, and its sequel Naruto: Shippuden, Sakura continued to find herself and leaned heavily toward the qualities of the Hokage during that time, Tsunade. Now, one cosplayer has decided to show off a cosplay that focuses on Sakura’s “intense” side!

Twitter User SteakPresident shared her interpretation of Sakura Haruno, after a day at the gym, clearly attempting to add to her inhuman strength:

“Didn’t you know? Women have to be strong in order to survive.” 🌸 First pics from my shoot inspired by @vashperado‘s workout Sakura!! I did a cosplay based off his work 3 years ago so I wanted to revisit 💕

📷: @Tonyphoto_24 pic.twitter.com/i2ohDxffpC — Miss 🥩 (@steakpresident) August 21, 2019

When the first two Naruto series ended, the follow up was created in the form of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which saw all the characters we got to know after a big time jump. Years later, most of them had settled down and started families, with Sakura being no exception. Finally managing to start a relationship with Sasuke, the star crossed lovers had a daughter named Sarada, who spiritually walked in the same path of her parents by joining Team 7 with Naruto’s son, Boruto.

The “being” inside of Sakura that caused her to be so intense was never outright explained, though it was hilarious to see her inner monologue expressed through this “shadow version” of herself. Without simply relying on her super strength, Sakura managed to learn healing techniques that came in handy for any injured ninjas of Konoha.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.