Naruto Cosplay Unleashes The Siblings of the Sand Village

Perhaps the character that is most like the Masashi Kishimoto created Naruto is Gaara of the Sand Village, who had his own inner demon to deal with while presenting himself as one of the first villains that Konoha had to struggle with early on in the franchise, and a trio of cosplayers has managed to perfectly recreate the three siblings that were once considered such a big threat. Gaara, Temari, and Kankuro might have all been from the same village, but their ninja powers varied greatly from one another, as was proved time and time again within the Shonen series!

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the trio of Sand Village ninjas have changed astronomically from their origins in both Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden. While Gaara became the Kazikage of the Sand Village, attempting to lead the village to new heights, and adopted a son in Shinki, Temari also started a family of her own with the Hidden Leaf mastermind known as Shikamaru! Kankuro, the puppet wielding ninja that held various tools of destruction within his "partners", on the other hand seemingly didn't start a family of his own but still is a valuable asset in protecting both Gaara and the Sand Village at large!

Instagram User Zuju shared this trio of cosplayers that did an impeccable job of bringing the most popular Sand Village ninjas to life in Gaara, Temari, and Kankuro, who have changed fundamentally since their original appearance in the first anime series of Naruto:

Gaara might not have as big a role in the Naruto franchise as he once had in the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the next generation of ninja usually taking the spotlight, but the current Kazikage of the Sand Village has definitely proved more than a few times just how powerful he remains, even without the one-tailed demon residing within his person. With Naruto's fate currently up in the air in the latest chapters of Boruto's manga, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Gaara and his siblings should the current Hokage not survive the battle against Jigen!

