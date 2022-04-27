Naruto Creator Hypes Nike Collab with Special Poster

✖

The world of Naruto is currently focusing on the ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village battling against the Kara Organization, with the battle already seeing some major casualties on both sides. While the action is heating up in both the anime and the manga by Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of the shonen franchise took the opportunity to create some new art to help in celebrating the partnership between Konoha and the sneaker line from Nike, Air Jordans.

Masashi Kishimoto shocked the anime world when the mangaka decided to return to the franchise that made him so famous, currently acting as head writer for the manga series that follows Naruto's son in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. While the Seventh Hokage is still alive in this sequel series and still plays a major role in the battle against the Kara Organization, he has suffered some major losses since the SHonen creator has returned. With Kishimoto killing off both Jigen and Kurama, Naruto now finds himself unable to rely on the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox that pulled him out of so many jams in the past.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the new artwork from Masashi Kishimoto, transforming basketball player Zion Williamson into a member of the Hidden Leaf Village in preparation for the titanic crossover that will see anime fans able to score Air Jordans patterned after the ninja world:

This Naruto x Zion Williamson Illustration by Masashi Kishimoto is so cooool🔥👍 pic.twitter.com/boyhBRnnY0 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) April 26, 2022

The Jordan Zion x Naruto collection is set to arrive on May 11th and May 18th, with the sneakers in question set to arrive with "Kyuubi", "Nine Tails", and "Sage of the Sixth Paths" each retailing for around $130 per pair. On top of the sneakers, anime fans will also be able to pick up some t-shirts, pants, and other apparel to help round out their looks. It will be interesting to see if this current collaboration opens up the door for other anime franchises to receive Air Jordans of their own in the future.

What do you think of this new artwork from Masashi Kishimoto? What other anime franchises do you want to see get Air Jordans of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime sneakers.