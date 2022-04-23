Nike Hinting At Naruto/Air Jordans Collaboration

✖

The world of the Hidden Leaf Village has seen plenty of collaborations in the world of fashion, with outlets such as Uniqlo, Hypebeast, and many others taking the opportunity to fashion their wares off the popular Shonen franchise. With even actor Michael B. Jordan getting in on the action with his own Naruto line in the past, Nike appears to be hinting at a wild collaboration that might mean we'll be seeing Naruto Air Jordans arrive in the footsteps, which is sure to turn the heads of both sneakerheads and anime fans alike.

Plenty of animated and anime properties have had the opportunity to get unique sneakers based on some of their most popular characters, with the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Rick And Morty, Transformers, and countless other releasing a variety of kicks. While no further details have been released about this Nike/Naruto partnership, the idea of receiving Air Jordans modeled after warriors from the ninja world is quite mind-blowing as anime fans will normally have to go with custom Nike sneakers to give them that anime flair. With the Naruto franchise currently continuing via Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the popular Shonen series isn't showing any signs of stopping any time soon.

The Official Twitter Account for Nike's Air Jordans shared the major hint that we are most likely seeing a future collaboration between the shoe company and the anime franchise in the future, with a picture of the Seventh Hokage from Naruto: Shippuden being featured in the Tweet:

Currently, in Boruto's manga, the Hidden Leaf Village doesn't have much time to worry about shoes, instead, having to fight against the machinations of a new version of the Kara Organization. With the former head Jigen being killed thanks to Naruto, Boruto, Sasuke, and Kawaki, the villainous member Code is looking for revenge and has assembled some new ninjas in order to get revenge as well as try to accomplish the goals of the Otsutsuki.

On the fashion front, it was announced earlier this year that Japanese company Mizuno was creating sneakers using the Naruto brand, but this potential collab with Nike is sure to blow some fans' minds.

Do you think Naruto Air Jordans are now in our future? What has been your favorite anime/fashion collaboration that you've seen in the past?