Naruto Fans Are Obsessed with Boruto's New Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime has been translating some of the biggest moments from the manga series from which it draws inspiration these past episodes, as Team 7 struggles to rescue the Seventh Hokage from the clutches of the nefarious Kara Organization. In their battle against the cult leader Boro, Boruto himself unleashes the energy known as Karma inside of himself, which has the unexpected effect of allowing the villainous Momoshiki to overtake his mind and fans cannot wrap their minds around the events that are currently transpiring in the anime series.

With Sarada taking charge of Team 7 as their newly appointed leader, she managed to deliver a Chidori that nearly took out Boro, but wasn't enough to net them a victory. Boruto's mind being overtaken by Momoshiki, the member of the Otsutsuki that has threatened Konoha more than a few times in the past, is perhaps a far greater danger than not only Boro himself, but Jigen as well. Needless to say, the Hidden Leaf has some dark days ahead.

