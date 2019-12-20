New Naruto Funko Pops Include Gaara, Sexy Jutsu and More

Funko has just unveiled a new wave Naruto Pop figures, and it’s a very interesting one. Right off the bat we have to say that Gaara you’ve been waiting for is finally here. But that’s not all.

The Naruto wave also includes Orochimaru and Tusunade Pops, which is great. However, the Pop figure of Naruto running seems out of place when there are so many other characters that fans have been clamoring for (Madara and Jiraiya come to mind. Word is that Madara will be a GameStop exclusive – we might see that soon). All of these standard Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for March.

As far exclusives are concerned, we were very surprised to see that Funko actually made a Sexy Jutsu Pop figure. That one is going to hit Box Lunch at some point in the coming weeks, so keep tabs on this link and on our Gear section for the launch info. We’re guessing it will be quite popular.

Finally, the Pop Moment Naruto vs Sasuke (pictured below)is available to pre-order here at GameStop. That one will also be quite popular, so reserve one while you can.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

