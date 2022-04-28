Naruto x Jordan Collab Shares Closer Look at Jonin Sneakers and Clothing Picks

✖

Naruto teased its big collaboration with Nike earlier this month to the surprise of fans everywhere, and now, the Jordan collection is making itself seen. A few first looks at the collection have surfaced online already, after all. So of course, you can see why fans are geeking out over a new set of sneakers coming to the line along with some clothing picks

Earlier this week, Nike revealed a few of its color ways for its Zion collection. You may have seen the kicks already as fans were quick to geek over them, and it is hard to blame them. After all, the Sage of Sixth Path, Uchiha Madara, and Kurama were used as bases for the sneakers. However, it turns out the collection will also include a set of Air Jordans inspired by the Jonin from Naruto.

Naruto x Jordan collection also includes a promo pair, the Jordan Air 200E "Jonin" pic.twitter.com/WVGufClIVX — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) April 26, 2022

As you can see above, the Jordans are colored after the Jonin uniform most often shown in Naruto. The green-navy color way includes the Hidden Leaf insignia on the back heel, and its front tips resemble wrist wraps. The shoe's tongue even includes the Uzumaki symbol that Naruto wears on his own uniform, so these shoes would go perfectly with Kakashi's normal outfit.

The Naruto X Jordan Zion collection drops throughout May. pic.twitter.com/j9jptkfgLV — Mark Julio 『マークマン』 (@MarkMan23) April 26, 2022

According to the collection's details, these sneakers will run fans $130 USD when they drop. Nike has not set an official launch date for the Naruto collection at this point, but it should go live before much longer. Of course, clothing will also be included in this collaboration, and fans are going to want to nab the shirts ASAP.

After all, the tees are all based on Naruto legends. Nike is releasing a stylized orange tracksuit similar to the one Naruto rocked in his genin days. Other shirts will be released based on the Sage of Six Paths as well as Madara Uchiha. So if you are digging these designs, you will want to start saving up ASAP.

What do you make of this collection so far? Are there any pieces here you're determined to nab? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.