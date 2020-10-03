Naruto Cosplay Shares An Electrifying Fem Kakashi

✖

Kakashi has come a long way since helping the original Team 7 in Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura become the ninja that they are today, and one cosplayer recently gave us a brand new look at the Copycat Ninja, harnessing the power of the chidori! Kakashi was able to eventually become the sixth Hokage, giving back to the Hidden Leaf Village in a way that he hasn't before, leading the way for Naruto to eventually accomplish his dream and becoming the leader of Konoha following his tenure. Though Kakashi isn't as involved in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it seems as if he is about to make a comeback!

Kakashi had a big role to play in the first two series of Naruto, continuing his role as both a teacher and a deadly ninja within the roster of warriors in the Hidden Leaf Village. During the final battle of Naruto: Shippuden, we were able to see the Copycat Ninja give us one of the best fights of the series as he had to battle against his former friend, and current Akatsuki member, in Obito. Recently, in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Kakashi joined his friend Might Guy in a bid to find a magical hot spring that could fix the injuries that Rock Lee's mentor had suffered in his fight against Madara Uchiha!

Instagram Cosplayer Sailor Salem Cosplay shared this impressive take on the copycat ninja of Kakashi, holding the ninja's patented Chidori that the teacher of Team 7 has used time and time again during his adventures in protecting the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha:

Kakashi is set to return as a teacher once again in an upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, teaching Naruto's son some new moves in anticipation of a rematch that will take place against the Kara Organization. Though we doubt that Boruto will actually learn to use the Chidori himself, we're looking forward to seeing what new moves he is able to learn as a result of this training!

What do you think of this electrifying Kakashi cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!