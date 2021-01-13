Naruto Cosplay Highlights Hinata's Timeskip Look

✖

One Naruto cosplay is highlighting Hinata's time skip look! One of the biggest shake ups in Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise was a major time skip in the middle of the series. After establishing that Naruto Uzumaki would be leaving the Hidden Leaf Village to train for a few years together with Jiraiya, the young hero made his return during the events of Naruto: Shippuden. Not only did Naruto undergo a major makeover as he grew older, but every other character in the franchise did as well. Fans were definitely curious to see how they had all grown.

One shinobi fans wanted to see more of following the three year time jump was Hinata Hyuga in Naruto: Shippuden. Given her crush on Naruto in the first half, there was definitely a curiosity as to how their relationship would develop now that they were older in the second half of the series. This began with introducing a new look for Hinata as well, and artist @UniqueSora highlighted this timeskip makeover on Instagram to great results. You can check it out below:

Much to many fans' delight, Hinata and Naruto's relationship did in fact develop into true romantic feelings over the course of the series. What seemed to really spark the light on Naruto's end was when Hinata defended him during the fight against Pain, but this was only a small fraction of the feelings that he realized he actually had during the final feature film release in the original Naruto franchise, The Last: Naruto the Movie.

Thankfully, this fan-favorite couple did continue their growth with one another to the eventual release of the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Not only do the two of them continue to live a happy life together, but they have gone on to start a family. It's one of the pairings in the series' canon that actually makes sense and feels properly built up to over the course of the original series.

What did you think of Hinata Hyuga's makeover when you reunited with her for the first time during Naruto: Shippuden? What are your favorite Hinata looks from the franchise as a whole? Would you want to see her in action again someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!