Naruto Summons a New Sneaker Collection for Fans

Naruto Shippuden may have closed its doors years ago, but the series is still considered one of the biggest in anime. After all, Masashi Kishimoto jammed a ton of content into the sequel, and Naruto Uzumaki tied all his loose ends before the hit wrapped. Over the years, Naruto Shippuden has prompted tons of merchandise sales, and they’ve ranged from ordinary to over the top. And now, Team 7 is stepping out with a shoe collection that will have sneakerheads drooling.

The update comes from Sora News 24 as the site reported on Mizuno’s new collection. The sporting goods brand revealed the first look at its new Naruto sneakers not long ago. It was there fans were shown the three-shoe line, and each pair pays tribute to Team 7.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, Mizuno is releasing its collection known as Contender Naruto this year. Sasuke, Naruto, and Sakura are represented in the collection as you can tell by the shoes’ colors. Sakura’s shoe is pink and red with white accents while Naruto’s kicks are all black and orange. And of course, Sasuke is leaning into his purple-black color scheme with these Mizuno kicks.

The shoes have a few little details added as well that call back to Naruto. The back of each sneaker has an icon tied to its muse. For example, Sasuke’s shoes have an image of his clan symbol while Naruto’s sneakers use the whirlpool emblem seen on his jacket. All three shoes also have the Hidden Leaf logo printed on their tongues, so there are some cute nods included for all you diehard Naruto fans.

Currently, Mizuno has these shoes on sale online with each starting at $114 USD. You can check out its online shop here but beware of shipping delays. If Mizuno even ships overseas, these Naruto Shippuden sneakers might take a while to arrive at your home! If you need some Naruto kicks ASAP, you can find some online through Hot Topic and Box Lunch if you live stateside!

What do you think of this latest Naruto collaboration? Would you care to rock any of these new sneakers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.