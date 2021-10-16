Naruto Goes Viral on TikTok Thanks to One Incredible Painting





Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently brought to a close the battle against the Kara Organization, with the head of the nefarious collective dying as a result of his battle with the Seventh Hokage, and fans are continuing to pump-out some amazing artwork to honor the series. With Naruto being dealt a serious blow via the death of the Nine-Tailed Fox as a result of needing to rely on the Baryon Form, it’s no surprise to see that fans are diving into the past of the titular character, with one Tik Tok painting having gone viral as a result.

The death of Kurama is the last big event of the Kara Organization Arc, with the anime already hinting that it will once again diverge from the events of the manga as a new Chunin Exam will apparently arrive for the next generation of ninjas within the Hidden Leaf Village. The current story of the manga is the creation of a new Kara collective, with the young villain Code attempting to put back together the nefarious group of rogues by adding some new members to its roster. As the anime adaptation has come amazingly close to the current events of the printed story, it will most likely be some time before the television series once again follows the events of the manga.

Reddit Artist Turned Ninja shared this amazing painting that arrived via Tik Tok, documenting the like of the young ninja would eventually become the Seventh Hokage of Konoha and still plays a heavy role in protecting both the Hidden Leaf Village and the ninja world at large:

The next generation of ninjas in Team 7 have changed a lot since the beginning of the Kara Arc, with Boruto currently struggling with the nefarious Otsutsuki member, Momoshiki, currently sharing headspace with the son of Naruto. The Chunin Exams, difficult as they may be, will certainly be a breath of fresh air for Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki and it will be interesting to see what role, if any, Kawaki plays now that he has been fully integrated into both the village and the Uzumaki clan.

What do you think of this amazing Naruto Tik Tok? What do you think will happen in the upcoming Chunin exams?